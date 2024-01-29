Labour is on track to make some significant gains in Scotland if the latest polling results are to be believed.

The SNP is slumping in the polls, with deputy Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie saying voters crying for change on both sides of the border

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the police investigation into SNP finances has “clearly” affected the public perception of the party.

Yousaf said the inquiry has been “one of the most difficult times” for the SNP and that he must work hard to rebuild trust.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and then treasurer Colin Beattie were arrested last year as part of the police investigation.

All were released without charge pending further investigation.

But it has had an adverse affect on the party she was once reverred for leading.

The latest polling

Projection under Nowcast Seat Model:



LAB: 31 (+30)

SNP: 15 (-33)

CON: 6 (=)

LDM: 5 (+3)



Changes w/ GE2019 Notionals. https://t.co/FA3hPhqebf pic.twitter.com/JAaqhQk89b — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) January 27, 2024

Related: Booze bill for Boris’s Brexit party in No10 revealed after two-year legal fight