Ann Widdecombe spectacularly clashed with Matthew Wright over the empty promises made during the Brexit process in a video that has racked up over a million views since it was first broadcast.

With the sunlit uplands looking bleaker by the day, the LBC presenter asked Widdecombe whether it was time to apologise for Brexit, something which she was reluctant to do.

In fact, she doubled down on the rip-roaring success of the UK’s split with the EU, saying it would have been much better if only we had exited “properly”.

‘Is it time to say sorry, Ann?

‘No.’

‘Could you tell us what EU regulations are bad, because a lot of them are really sensible…’

@Matthew_Wright and former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe have a debate on whether it’s time to apologise for Brexit. pic.twitter.com/DHfy3YMYXf — LBC (@LBC) January 28, 2024

The interview was conducted as delayed border checks on goods coming from Europe are set to come into force from this week, and are expected to soon drive up costs on certain foods.

Nearly half of what we eat in the UK comes from abroad and nearly two-thirds of that comes from the EU, meaning a massive proportion of foodstuff on sale in the UK is likely to get more expensive.

Trade barriers are already believed to have cost UK households £7 billion, which has compounded the cost of living crisis being felt in households across the continent.

