Some of the UK’s most prominent pro-Brexit media outlets have been accused of “staggering irony” after questioning whether Britons are being “punished” by new EU travel rules – despite having strongly backed leaving the bloc.

The Daily Mail led with the case of a British family reportedly stranded in Málaga amid long airport queues, asking whether post-Brexit arrangements amount to unfair treatment. Meanwhile, GB News has also highlighted stories of travellers missing flights due to increased border checks, framing the issue as a consequence of EU policy.

However, the rules in question form part of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), which will apply to all “third countries”—that is, nations outside the European Union. Since the UK left the EU in 2020, British travellers are now subject to the same checks as visitors from countries such as the US, Canada and Australia.

No, moron, people voted to not be in the club anymore, so you can’t now use the facilities from which all the club’s active members benefit. It’s not a punishment, it a natural consequence. pic.twitter.com/hdKRRBkXUu — Brendan May (@bmay) April 14, 2026

Critics have argued that the coverage overlooks a central point: these changes are not targeted at the UK, but are a direct and predictable outcome of Brexit itself. By choosing to leave the EU, the UK also left behind freedom of movement and access to streamlined border arrangements.

Political commentators and social media users were quick to highlight the contradiction. One widely shared post compared the situation to “being disgusted you can’t use your health club’s facilities after cancelling your membership.”

Others noted that many of the same outlets now questioning the impact of the rules were among the most vocal advocates for Brexit, often portraying departure from the EU as a way to regain control over borders and regulations.

With the EES rollout expected to increase processing times at busy travel hubs, experts have advised UK travellers to allow extra time when flying to Europe – an adjustment that reflects the country’s new status outside the bloc.