The BBC’s reaction to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally being defeated in the second round of the legislative elections in France has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

After leading in the first round, the right-wing party managed to only take 143 seats on Sunday, behind a leftist coalition of parties which took 182 seats and president Emmanuel Macron’s centrists, which have 168 seats.

Macron will have to form alliances to run the government with France facing the prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he plans to resign, but will remain in the post during the upcoming Paris Olympics and for as long as needed.

The most prominent of the leftist coalition’s leaders, Jean-Luc Melenchon, said it “is ready to govern.”

There will likely be weeks of intense political negotiations to choose a new prime minister and form a government.

But it was the BBC’s reaction to the news that raised suspicion back home in Blighty, with the channel appearing disappointed by the outcome.

Here’s the best of the reaction:

Extraordinary headline on the BBC website about the election result in France! pic.twitter.com/hcHxm2nz9T — Neil Drysdale (@NeilDrysdale) July 7, 2024

anyone who’s remotely normal: YAAASSSSSSSS



the BBC: alas, it was not to be just yet, but soon, maybe, if we hope hard enough pic.twitter.com/6dH6dk6goR — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) July 7, 2024

A really peculiar framing by the BBC. The French far right aren't entitled to an election victory and nor is one inevitable. The French electorate have been saying no to the far right for decades; there's no reason to think this will necessarily change in the future. pic.twitter.com/IHUMWXNyoO — Ruth Deyermond (@ruth_deyermond) July 7, 2024

The way the RN's defeat is framed by the BBC ("it's just a matter of time") is shocking, but, to me, not surprising. Whatever doesn't fit in the "Europe in chaos, far-right destined to take over" narrative is swept away. Same happened with Austria, and Finland. Now France. pic.twitter.com/swR68QlwYo — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) July 7, 2024

