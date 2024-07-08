Tom Tugendhat sent a gracious message to his successor after Dan Jarvis was appointed the Security Minister in Sir Keir Starmer’s new government.

Jarvis, a former major in the Parachute Regiment, said in a post on X that he was “honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister” to serve in the role.

“Our national security is the first duty of government,” he said.

“Let’s get to work.”

Tugendhat – who also served in the British Army – congratulated his successor in a heartwarming social media post that included a picture of them both in service.

In a post on X, Mr Tugendhat said he was “pleased” Mr Jarvis would take over from him.

“Some things are more important than politics,” he said. “Your successes will be silent and your teams unseen.

“I know you will value them, as I always will.

“Good luck, my friend.”

Some things are more important than politics.



I’m pleased @DanJarvisMBE will be take over from me as Security Minister.



Your successes will be silent and your teams unseen. I know you will value them, as I always will.



Good luck, my friend. https://t.co/0cXH2a9FCM pic.twitter.com/QwABVjhKNC — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) July 6, 2024

Related: BBC reaction to far-right drubbing in France raises a few eyebrows