Matt Hancock has surpassed the high bar for a new level of cringe with his latest TikTok video celebrating Barbie mania.

After blessing the social media platform with ironing hacks and a run-down of his favourite beverages, the former health secretary – who remains the MP for West Suffolk – paid homage to Greta Gerwig’s recently released blockbuster in his latest upload.

The film has proven a huge hit among viewers and critics. Over the weekend, Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll, surpassed the $1billion (£785 million) mark at the box office.

In it, Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) grapples with questions of self-worth and identity. This comes to a climax with an emotive ballad, which features the lyrics: “I am Ken-ough!”

Since the film’s release, fans have been sharing their own takes on the viral moment.

And not one to miss out on the action, Hancock has joined in, posting a video of himself on a beach wearing a white shirt and shorts while passionately lip-syncing to the track.

Watch it in full below:

