Matt Hancock’s bid to “connect with the people” has taken another cringeworthy turn on his TikTok account.

After posting live videos of himself ironing shirts, the former health secretary has taken to rating drinks as his latest social media stunt.

He rated Guinness, wine, porn star martinis, lager and WKD from one to five, being reluctantly forced to place the blue stuff in pole position after sidelining his favourite Irish brew.

The video has attracted a lot of attention on the social media channel and the comments were quick to flood in.

One person suggested he ranked co-workers kisses blindly in his next upload, while others suggested he rated drinks from lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

“He’s lost the plot”, a third person posted, while a fourth added: “Typical politician’s answer. Didn’t like the result so changed the outcome!”

Watch the video in full below:

