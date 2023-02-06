Matt Hancock’s life as a social media star seems to have got off to a rough start after his latest content was widely lampooned by viewers.

The former health secretary took to TikTok with a strange clip of him ironing a shirt after followers told him his clothes had been looking a little shabby.

“Thanks for all the feedback yesterday, the shirts have been a bit creased, so here goes,” he told them.

@matthancock Hoping to de-crease the number of comments I get about my unironed shirts 🤣 Now on to some other pressing issues ♬ original sound – Matt Hancock

Some viewers were unconvinced by his attempt to smarten himself up. “You can tell he hasn’t a clue how to iron,” said one.

While others asked what he could be possibly out to achieve by posting the clip.

Wtf is Hancock trying to achieve here pic.twitter.com/mSRz557hXm — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 5, 2023

Last week Hancock appeared on Good Morning Britain to defend his stint in the jungle.

He insisted he did not “primarily” go on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for the money as he described the 3 per cent of his £320,000 fee he donated to charity as a “decent sum”.

The former health secretary said the £10,000 donation was “more than my MPs’ salary” that he still received while appearing on the reality TV show in the Australian jungle.

Entering the show amid criticism from constituents and colleagues, Hancock’s team said he would be donating a portion of his appearance fee.

