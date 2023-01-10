Matt Hancock has responded to rumours he’s in Turkey for a hair transplant and veneers after he was spotted browsing shops in the country.

The former health secretary was filmed outside the Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday January 8.

Onlooker Abdul AL-Kadiri, 29, was surprised to spot the politician shopping at a fashion dupe stall and questioned if he was there for a “hair transplant”.

Abdul, a journalist and filmmaker, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw him.

“I was looking at him for about two minutes before I realised it actually was him.

“It was so random.

“He’s either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done.

“You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday.

“Especially at the moment – it’s freezing.”

People joked about his visit on Twitter – saying: “Matt Hancock spotted buying a fake t-shirt in Turkey. Wonder if he’s getting a hair transplant.”

On Twitter, another wrote: “Matt Hancock was spotted in Turkey lol. Probably getting a new hair transplant with that cheque lol.”

Responding to the rumours, Hanock posted on TikTok that they have “no teeth”.

“It’s hair today gone tomorrow”, he said.

Watch the video in full below:

Matt Hancock did not travel to Turkey for a hair transplant or veneers, he confirms. pic.twitter.com/Ls4f3P9uCI — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 9, 2023

