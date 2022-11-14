Matt Hancock caused a ruckus on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity after he was stung by a scorpion in camp.

The former health secretary suffered a small bite on his finger after the insect, measuring less than a couple of centimeters in length, unleashed its wrath.

He told his fellow contestants: “It was so painful… It hurts a lot and I’m feeling slightly dizzy.”

Hancock was seen by a medic straight away with TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: “He looked like he wanted to cry.”

Matt Hancock stung by a scorpion before heading into his 5th bushtucker trial as voted for by the great British public 😊 pic.twitter.com/2mggjYriwu — 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Edwin07011) November 13, 2022

Reaction on social media was quick to pour in.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

Matt Hancock’s been stung by a scorpion. Despite the camp having a protective ring round it…… — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) November 13, 2022

Matt Hancock stung by a scorpion.



No update on the health of the arachnid.https://t.co/3TLUgh3jVE — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 13, 2022

Matt Hancock getting stung by the scorpion #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8LJuDVMirX — Erin Pruett (@erinpruett_) November 13, 2022

Matt Hancock: I’ve been stung by a scorpion!

The camp – pic.twitter.com/BUE5dIbfke — Max and Paddy Quotes (@maxandpaddyline) November 13, 2022

BREAKING: Matt Hancock has been bitten by a scorpion on I'm a Celebrity. You will be relieved to hear the scorpion is fine and expected to make a full recovery x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) November 13, 2022

