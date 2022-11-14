Matt Hancock caused a ruckus on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity after he was stung by a scorpion in camp.
The former health secretary suffered a small bite on his finger after the insect, measuring less than a couple of centimeters in length, unleashed its wrath.
He told his fellow contestants: “It was so painful… It hurts a lot and I’m feeling slightly dizzy.”
Hancock was seen by a medic straight away with TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: “He looked like he wanted to cry.”
Reaction on social media was quick to pour in.
Here’s a pick of what people had to say:
Related: Jeremy Corbyn ‘could run for London Mayor’ – standing AGAINST Labour!