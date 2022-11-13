Tory turmoil this year has resulted in a resignation or sacking every other day, new research from the i has found.

Rishi Sunak became the third prime minister in two months at the end of October after Liz Truss survived just 44 days in the job.

She replaced Boris Johnson, who was forced to cobble a new cabinet together following a raft of resignations in the summer.

It has created a “revolving door” of ministers and parliamentary private secretaries on the government “payroll” in the Commons and Lords.

Gillian Keegan became the fifth new education secretary this year after Kit Malthouse was shown the door by Sunak.

The MP for North West Hampshire took over from James Cleverly when Truss was elected prime minister by the Tory membership.

Michelle Donelan had it before him for the grand total of two days, taking over from Nadhim Zahawi in July who was also in the post for just 9 months and 20 days.

Mass resignations in protest at Johnson and wide-ranging reshuffles by his successors, have led to an unprecedented number of departures elsewhere.

The 147 resignations and firings are equivalent to one per nearly two days of 2022 so far, the i investigation found.

A far shout from the ‘strong and stable’ government promised in 2015.

