Donald Trump has been labelled the “worst human being” by Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo during a red carpet interview before the Golden Globes.

Ruffalo joined other A-list actors in protesting Trump’s administration at Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles as he wore a button that said “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT”.

This was done in honour of Renee Nicole Good, who last week was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The Be Good campaign, organized by groups including the National Domestic Workers Alliance and endorsed by the ACLU, was created to honour Good as well as Keith Porter, who was killed on New Year’s Eve by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles. The campaign’s website says that the movement’s goal is to remind people “to be good to one another in the face of such horror — to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human.”

“This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered”, Ruffalo told USA Today on the red carpet on Sunday.

The 58-year-old actor called out Trump for the recent military operations in Venezuela, adding that “we’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded”, while he blasted the US president as a “pedophile”.

“He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile.”

“He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble,” Ruffalo said.



“So this is for [Good]. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorised and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America”, the actor concluded.

At the 2026 Golden Globes, the ‘Zodiac’ and ‘Poor Things’ actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role in HBO Max thriller Task.

Other Golden Globes attendees who protested Trump at the awards ceremony include Ariana Grande, Jean Smart and Wanda Sykes.