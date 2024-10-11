MP Gill Furniss has intervened after a man received a prosecution notice from Northern Rail for using his railcard at the wrong time.

Sam Williamson took to social media after he received a letter from the government-owned rail operator over a £1.90 underpayment in what he describes as an “innocent mistake”.

Writing on X, Williamson said he used the Northern app to buy the ticket last month. But at ‘nowhere did it made explicit’ that his railcard would not be valid.

The ticket is named Anytime – meaning there are no restrictions on when the holder can travel – but he bought it using a railcard discount for passengers aged 16-25.

He didn’t realise that before 10am on weekdays outside public holidays or in July or August railcards can only be used when the minimum fare is £12.

The use of his railcard saved him a measly £1.90.

So, this afternoon I got home to find a lovely letter from @northernassist telling me about how they wanted to prosecute me for using the below ticket to travel on the specified route at a peak time.

I paid £1.90 less than the fare they say I should have paid.

A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BhcxSvGtnQ — Sam W (@SamMarkWill) October 8, 2024

A Northern spokesman said it would not be appropriate to publicly comment on the case, adding: “As with all train operators across the UK, everyone has a duty to buy a valid ticket or obtain a promise to pay voucher before they board the train and be able to present it to the conductor or revenue protection officer during a ticket inspection.”

Gill Furniss has since intervened, writing to the rail company to express her concerns at the practice:

I am deeply concerned by reports of Northern Rail fining and prosecuting passengers for innocent mistakes when using their railcard at peak times.



I have written to their Managing Director to relay my concerns regarding this practice. pic.twitter.com/Dl9HGnSq11 — Gill Furniss MP (@GillFurnissMP) October 9, 2024

