From the late 1990s to the early 2000s, Freddo bars were priced at 5p, making them an affordable treat. However, as production costs and inflation crept up, so did the price of the Freddo. By 2005, it had doubled to 10p; since then, the price has risen, reaching as high as 35p.

After consulting a local school, the MP for Southport, Patrick Hurley, has started an official petition to convince Cadbury to reduce the price of their chocolate bar to 5p. He thinks the price of the Freddo is too much, “especially in a cost of living crisis.”

After being asked about his petition, Patrick Hurley told The London Economic: “I was giving a talk and a Q&A at a local school last week, and one of the pupils asked me to run a petition for 5p Freddos. It’s a nice way of engaging children and young people in politics.

“We can all get a bit self-important when it comes to politics and trying to make the country a better place, so a petition on this is a nice little way of bringing a sense of humour and a light-hearted bit of engagement with local schools to the job.

“It only took me about 20 minutes to set up, and hopefully, the pupils at the schools will remember it for years to come.”

Mondelez has previously ruled out reducing the prices of their chocolatey goods, with a spokesperson saying: “We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costs – whether it’s ingredients, energy or packaging – and rising inflation.”

