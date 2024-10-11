TGI Friday’s staff have made their thoughts known after they were laid off via conference call with no wages, holiday pay or tips.

More than 1,000 staff lost their jobs this week when 35 TGI Fridays branches were shut after a private equity-led rescue failed.

Workers were told they had been made redundant via a video call from head office with one hour’s notice.

Others found out through social media platforms or turned up to work to find the restaurant padlocked, with their belongings still inside.

When the CEO and top dogs @TGIFridays sacked over 1000 workers via conference call – with no notice, wages, holiday pay or tips – they must have thought they were dealing with a bunch of thick hospo workers who would never dare to challenge them.



In the space of 48 hours,… pic.twitter.com/0jI64gqQCb — Unite Hospitality (@FairHospitality) October 10, 2024

The restaurant group has now agreed to pay workers the money they are owed after being made redundant following union pressure.

In an email to affected workers, TGI Fridays said: “As a result of asset realisations made early in the administration, the company is in a position to make an early settlement of certain claims that would otherwise rank as preferential claims in the administration estate.

“As a consequence, the joint administrators intend to make funds available to pay the arrears of wages (including gratuities) and accrued holiday pay up to and including October 7, 2024. You should receive the payment into your bank account by Tuesday October 15, 2024.”

Bryan Simpson, lead organiser of the hospitality division at Unite, the union, said: “Forty-eight hours after they were told that the company wouldn’t make any payments, over 1,000 TGI Friday workers have just been told that they will receive their wages, holiday pay and tips.”

He added: “We shall be continuing with legal action to demand compensation for the company’s failure to consult their workers.”

