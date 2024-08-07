A man taking part in planned protests this evening lamented the lack of pubs and betting shops as the primary reason for him taking to the streets.

Police remain braced for further unrest as they monitor reports of at least 100 possible gatherings amid threats against immigration law specialists across the country.

Businesses in areas listed as possible targets said they feel “apprehensive” about the planned disorder on Wednesday evening and are taking precautions including removing valuables from their shops and closing early.

In North Finchley, London, workers were seen boarding up shops while local restaurants had their shutters down on Wednesday afternoon while police patrolled the area.

Speaking to protesters ahead of the demonstrations, Wesley Winter found one protester who felt compelled to march due to there being “no pubs or betting shops” left.

And you’ll never guess what he was standing outside…

