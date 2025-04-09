The majority of Brits want Keir Starmer to hit America with retaliatory tariffs after Donald Trump slammed 10 per cent on UK exports, a new poll has found.

The prime minister has said there will be no knee jerk response to the tariffs but that “nothing is off the table”- adding that businesses will be consulted for four weeks on how to respond.

However, a poll by More in Common has now found that more than half of the public (51 per cent) think that the UK should retaliate with tariffs on imports from the US, compared to 27 per cent who would oppose this.

Only 43 per cent of voters now think that the US is an ally to the UK. Meanwhile the proportion who see the US as an enemy has almost doubled from 8 per cent to 15 per cent.

More than a third (34 per cent) say that the United States are neither an ally nor an enemy.

It also found that two thirds of the public are worried about tariffs, with fears over the cost of living and the impact on the transatlantic relationship.

In good news for the government, 45 per cent of Brits say Keir Starmer is “somewhat” or “almost entirely” responsible for securing the lower 10 per cent tariff for the UK, compared to the 20 per cent imposed on the EU, despite the blanket 25 per cent tariff on vehicles still standing.

A third of voters (34 per cent) think that Britain’s lower tariff was a benefit of Brexit but do not think it makes the decision to leave worth it overall, while a quarter (23 per cent) see it as a Brexit benefit and think leaving was worth it.

Luke Tryl, the director of More in Common, said: “For many Britons, ‘Liberation Day’ threatens to further deteriorate the already strained relationship between our two countries. Less than half of the British public now see the US as an ally. If there is a silver lining, it’s that the public finally feel they are seeing a dividend of Brexit – most Britons – including remain voters – think that the lower tariff is a benefit of leaving the EU.”

Business secretary Jonathon Reynolds said: “We will always act in the best interests of UK businesses and consumers. That’s why, throughout the last few weeks, the government has been fully focused on negotiating an economic deal with the United States that strengthens our existing fair and balanced trading relationship.

“The US is our closest ally, so our approach is to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced today.

“We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act. We will continue to engage with UK businesses including on their assessment of the impact of any further steps we take.

“Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the government will do everything necessary to defend the UK’s national interest.”

