The government has announced that the first Universal theme park in Europe will be built in the UK.

The attraction is set to be constructed on the site of the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks near Bedford and would create an estimated 28,000 jobs.

The park, expected to open in 2031, will span approximately 476-acres and could attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the multibillion-pound investment by the company would ‘see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage’.

Universal Destinations and Experience said 80% of those employed in the new jobs would be from Bedfordshire and surrounding areas.

The production company, which has made films including Minions and Wicked, has theme parks in Orlando and Los Angeles in the US, as well as Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

It is said the Bedfordshire site will be ‘one of the largest and most advanced’ theme parks on the continent, according to Universal.

In a post on social media, Number 10 said the project was “our Plan for Change in action.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy hailed the ‘landmark investment’ as ‘fantastic news’ for the economy.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast she said: “This is not just about bringing great American creations to Britain, this is also about showcasing great British creations to the world.

“These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We’ve got so much to be proud of.”

A full planning proposal will be submitted to the UK government with construction expected to start in 2026.

According to Theme Index Report, in 2023 Universal’s Orlando resort brought in 9.75 million visitors while its Hollywood resort saw 9.66 million the same year.

The prime minister said the theme park would create jobs across construction, artificial intelligence and tourism.

He added: “Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

