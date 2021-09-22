A climate protester has stormed out of the Good Morning Britain studios following a row with Richard Madeley over Insulate Britain protests.
Liam Norton came to blows with the GMB presenter after the movement was compared to fascism, once again, and derided for the potentially life-endangering effects it is having on people.
Following a heated debate, Norton said:
“You’re not listening to what I’m saying. The future of our country is at stake.”
He then defended the group’s aims by comparing them to Winston Churchill’s endeavours to stop Adolf Hitler in 1937, which was met with lukewarm support from his fellow parliamentarians.
“You’re comparing yourself to Winston Churchill?”, Madeley fired back, to which Norton said he was adding historical context to the debate.
“This is about what is right and what is wrong”, the climate activist said, adding: “We are talking about the future of our country and the destruction of our economy.”
He stormed out of the studios shortly after.
Watch the heated exchange below:
Related: Unusual reporting quirk spotted as Starmer looks to shake up Labour leadership vote rules
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .