Boris Johnson is to begin a summer holiday on Wednesday with his premiership set to end in less than five weeks’ time.

Downing Street would not give details of where the Prime Minister would be spending his time off from Wednesday until the end of the week.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Mr Johnson will remain in charge of the country and be receiving updates as required.

The fitting end to his premiership draws to a close three years of turbulent governance in which, according to his statement to parliament, ‘getting Brexit done’ was the crown jewel.

But a letter sent to the Independent rubbishes any claim that Britain exit from the European Union has been completed.

David Laverick from York said Johnson’s legacy will be a Brexit that is far from done.

“The reality is that ministers are currently seeking to undo that part of the deal which related to Northern Ireland and which has led to a political impasse there.

“The Government has singularly failed to ‘take back control’ of our borders. Small boats continue to cross from France.

“Prior to Brexit, the people being trafficked in this way could, lawfully, have been returned to France, an option not now available. Instead we have a half-baked scheme to deport a very small proportion of them to Rwanda at vast cost and another half-baked scheme to use Linton-on-Ouse as a place to site them while denying them any opportunity to work.

“The absence of workers (particularly HGV drivers) from Europe was one of the reasons advanced for the fuel crisis last year.

“It is also advanced as a factor (too few baggage handlers) in the chaotic state of our airports this year. I suspect that there will soon also be a shortage of workers to harvest our crops.”

Read the letter in full below:

Fantastic letter in the @Independent.



Boris Johnson's legacy? A Brexit that's far from "done". pic.twitter.com/oMkCS5pzZv — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 3, 2022

