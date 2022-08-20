Ugh, get a room. Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has come out in support of broadcasting upstarts GB News, claiming that the channel is ‘more accurate’ than the BBC. During an interview on the station, the woman likely to be our next PM didn’t mince her words.

When was GB News launched, and how is it doing?

GB News was initially launched by Andrew Neil. His ambition to provide a ‘straight-talking alternative’ to other broadcasters was both welcomed and derided by different sections of British society. Neil himself, however, left the channel just MONTHS after its debut.

He later confirmed that ‘creative differences’ on an editorial level were motivating factors behind his departure. But GB News has soldiered on, with a loyal following of right-leaning viewers pledging their support to the media outlet.

It’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea, and some have questioned the impartiality of GB News. Alas, they’ve made a significant impact on the UK’s media landscape already – and Liz Truss has shown her support for the self-proclaimed ‘patriots’.

Liz Truss gives her backing to GB News

On Friday night, Truss told those in attendance at the leadership hustings that she trusted GB News ‘more than she did the BBC’, claiming that the new kids on the block ‘get their facts right’. In her opinion, the same can’t be said for the Beeb…

“GB News is not the BBC, you know – you guys actually get your facts right.” | Liz Truss

When will the Tory leadership contest end? Truss favourite to become PM

The Tory leadership contest comes to a conclusion on Friday 2 September. It’s not a minute too soon, either. As the country lurches from crisis to crisis in Boris Johnson’s absence – and his presence, actually – the government has been slow to respond to a number of pressing issues.

Pressures on the NHS, abnormal weather conditions, and the daunting projected energy costs for a bleak winter ahead have all required leadership. The British public, however, haven’t seen a hint of it.

Whether Truss or her opponent Rishi Sunak get voted in as our next PM, the choice is irrelevant. The UK immediately needs someone at the helm to take ownership of this dire situation. Quite frankly, arguments about the BBC and GB News aren’t going to pay our heating bills.