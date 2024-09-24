Joe Lycett has switched his attention to the Labour administration as he launched a manifesto for the arts in his latest viral video.

The comedian has taken numerous forays into politics, most notably with his run-ins with former prime minister Liz Truss, which captivated audiences and injected much-needed humour into a particularly bleak moment in British politics.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he sarcastically supported Truss’s policies just before she became the PM.

His mock endorsement of Truss – coupled with sarcastic applause and cutting remarks – quickly went viral, with Lycett pretending to be “right-wing” while delivering devastatingly ironic takes on Truss’s vague answers to pressing economic questions.

His trolling didn’t stop there.

After Truss resigned following her disastrous mini-budget, Lycett continued to poke fun at her comeback attempts, including cheeky social media posts and even unveiling a portrait of her at the Tory Party Conference, captioned “In Liz We Truss”.

He says this has been to perform the vital task of “shoving it right up their arses” in his latest viral video, which you can watch below:

Related: Govt response to Daily Mail article begs the question… why did they publish it in the first place?