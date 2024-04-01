Liz Truss’s number one fan, Joe Lycett took to social media to impersonate a bizarre Easter lamb picture shared on social media by the ex-PM.

The Tory backbencher and leader of the Popular Conservatives group of rebel MPs has been mocked after posing with an uncomfortable-looking lamb outside a derelict church.

Truss, who held the top job between September and October 2022, simply wrote “Happy Easter” as she clung on to the lamb outside St Mary’s church in Beachamwell, which was devastated by a blaze two years ago.

The former PM shared the smiling picture of herself on Twitter/X, but was met with a fierce reaction from critics.

One commenter responded: “Standing in front of a defunct church holding a poor lamb so badly it’s trying to escape. A metaphor of your mercifully short premiership.”

Another wrote: “I see you’re consulting someone with a better grasp of economics than you.” And one user posted: “Be careful, that lamb could be in the Deep State.”

But it was a tweet from Truss mega-fan Lycett that got the most love.

The comedian mimicked the picture using a towel outside a church surrounded by construction fencing in a post that has racked up a million views so far!

Check it out below:

