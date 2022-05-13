The image of Dartford’s Tory council leader grinning as he cut the ribbon to open a food bank has rightly sent people into orbit, as the pics emerged.

But now more details have been discovered about the buffet they had afterwards, more of this later.

As you can see from the tweet below the initial unveiling didn’t go down very well…

The Tory leader of Dartford cutting the ribbon on another foodbank today. The choice for Dartford next year couldn’t be clearer. More foodbanks with the Tories or a Labour administration genuinely committed to supporting residents through the Conservative cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/PM3lvy3UcX — Jonathon Hawkes (@JonathonHawkes) May 10, 2022

James O’Brien also tweeted: “WTF are they all so happy about?”

WTF are they all so happy about? https://t.co/osSmx6rbAZ — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2022

It comes a Conservative MP has been slammed for suggesting people in the UK use food banks because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in Ashfield, Notts, where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.

He claimed food bank users in his constituency are shown how to cook meals for “about 30 pence a day”.

Buffet

Now another image has revealed the party went on to enjoy a buffet after the opening event – in the same church building where desperate families will queue for handouts.

The leader of the local Tory council, Jeremy Kite, was among those tucking into the food.

Pictures of the event were hastily deleted from his Facebook page once they were spotted.

Nicholas Hair, a Labour council candidate in Bexley, said: ‘Having worked with colleagues in Dartford, and seeing the destitution of up to two million people across this country right now, this was disgusting to see.

‘Food banks are not “heart warming”, they are evidence of a failure of government and of a society to seek social justice.’

Reactions

The whole incident has left a lot of people furious as people go hungry:

1.

Like Fred West opening a new patio section in B&Q pic.twitter.com/MszorzRdB8 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 11, 2022

2.

No wonder the Tory Leader and Tory Mayor of Dartford are smiling at the opening of a new food bank. The exponential growth in food banks since we came to power in 2010 is one of our proudest achievements. pic.twitter.com/25NpHLav0K — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 11, 2022

3.

A BUFFET.

The Dartford Tories threw themselves a



FUCKING



BUFFET



at the opening of a FOOD BANK.



If you put that in a fucking SKETCH SHOW the producer would knock it back for being too on the nose.



https://t.co/YrGnFM6ZfK — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) May 12, 2022

4.

Breaking News: Tories close down illegal foodbank with a buffet Bonanza. Lee Anderson was in attendance but he settled for the 30p KP Outer Spacers! (You are what you eat!)https://t.co/cuK7M56Gb3 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) May 12, 2022

5.

So having smiled and laughed at the opening of the Dartford foodbank, the council officials tucked into the food. It's like something out of a Jonathan Swift satire rendered real.https://t.co/XnUQ1ppB1Q — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 12, 2022

6.

Tory council leader tucks into cherry bakewell buffet at food bank https://t.co/Sq4AxcwFeF — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 11, 2022

7.

If you've ever wondered how out of touch our governing party is, here is an insight.



What a total insult to the ONE IN TEN parents estimated to use a UK food bank in the next three months. Everything about this is a failure and a disgrace.https://t.co/pySY9Ts1KS — Women's Equality Party (@WEP_UK) May 12, 2022

8.

When did we start opening new Food Banks by cutting a ribbon? With Mayors and Councillors THANKING the Tory Govt for them and then criticising Labour for not having any. Welcome to Tory Britain where poverty is celebrated. — Claire LosingHerShit Obviously (@clairebubblepop) May 11, 2022

9.

Tories holding a buffet at the opening of a food bank is like the opening chapter of a Dickens' novel.https://t.co/tYVWCTlWqd via @MetroUK — John Wight (@JohnWight1) May 12, 2022

10.

Just in case you missed it, the Tories had a buffet at the opening of a #foodbank. The mind boggles.https://t.co/TiZqqVpKbs — thriftychap (@thriftychap) May 12, 2022

Related: Tory MP who said food bank users ‘can’t budget’ claimed £220k in expenses in one year