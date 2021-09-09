MPs overwhelmingly voted for a National Insurance hike in parliament yesterday – despite it breaking a pledge in the government’s 2019 manifesto.

The tax hike was voted through by 319 votes to 248. Unsurprisingly, all of those who voted in favour of the manifesto-busting move sit on the Conservative benches.

National Insurance is now set to increase by 1.25 percentage points from April 2022, the largest tax hike since the Second World War.

This means a worker earning £24,100 would pay £180 extra a year, while a higher rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715 more.

“Everyone will benefit”

Yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson appeared to suggest that the poorest people in the UK, including young people, will have to front the costs of new social care funding, but ‘everyone will benefit’.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg told Johnson that it’s people who “have wages and no assets” who will pay under national insurance hikes planned by the government.

But Johnson replied saying “everybody” has relatives who need better care and who risk having to pay for it.

Reactions on Twitter have suggested strong disapproval of the way the Tories are going about funding social care – with many wanting the rich to be taxed instead.

Alex Andreou summed up the exchange between Kuenssberg and Johnson as “Not everyone will pay. In fact the poorest will pay.”

“Reasonable and fair approach”

Johnson argued the increase is “the reasonable and the fair approach”.

Admitting that the Tory manifesto pledge had been scrapped, he said: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes and I will be honest with the House, yes, I accept that this breaks a manifesto commitment, which is not something I do lightly.

“After all the extraordinary actions that have been taken to protect lives and livelihoods over the last 18 months, this is the right, the reasonable and the fair approach.”

In an LBC video from 2019, Johnson insisted: “Read my lips, we will not be raising taxes on income, on VAT or National Insurance”.

