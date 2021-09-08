Prime minister Boris Johnson has suggested that the poorest people in the UK, including young people, will have to front the costs of new social care funding, but ‘everyone will benefit’.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg told Johnson that it’s people who “have wages and no assets” who will pay under national insurance hikes planned by the government.

But Johnson replied saying “everybody” has relatives who need better care and who risk having to pay for it.

He added: “Everybody, every family in this country faces this risk, everybody needs our wonderful NHS and everybody has an aunt or a friend, we all know somebody whose treatment has been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

“Everybody needs those waiting lists cleared.”

‘The poorest will pay, but everyone will benefit’

Reactions on Twitter have suggested strong disapproval of the way the Tories are going about funding social care – with many wanting the rich to be taxed instead.

Alex Andreou summed up the exchange between Kuenssberg and Johnson as “Not everyone will pay. In fact the poorest will pay.” – “Yes, but everyone will benefit.”

And Gail Osborne added: “Sums up this government! Rob the poor to benefit the rich!”

Sums up this government!



Rob the poor to benefit the rich! https://t.co/vUFHdUyYOP — Gail Osborne 😷 💙 (@gail_osborne) September 8, 2021

One Twitter user labelled using National Insurance to raise the money “wrong-headed”. But it loses then the least votes so they do it. Terrible for the poor but good for the party,” the user said.

Another said: “Instead of penalising their high earning or tax dodging chums the Tories go after those that are struggling already.”

Using National insurance to raise this money is wrong headed, but it loses then the least votes so they do it. Terrible for the poor but good for the party. https://t.co/Xr4DQ5w37r — West Ham Images 💎 (@HamImages) September 8, 2021

The poorest will pay but everyone will benefit. Instead of penalising their high earning or tax dodging chums the Tories go after those that are struggling already #ToriesOut #BorisOut https://t.co/J5XBaSmFIz — Cheryl 💙 (@Cherylsmilesx) September 8, 2021

Highest tax hike since World War II – and it breaks Tories election promise

The National Insurance increase is the largest tax hike since the Second World War.

It breaks the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto pledge to not increase taxes.

In an LBC video from 2019, Johnson insisted: “Read my lips, we will not be raising taxes on income, on VAT or National Insurance”.

But this week he has pressed ahead with plans breaking his promises to the electorate.

His proposals mean a worker earning £24,100 would pay £180 extra a year, while a higher rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715 more.

Johnson argued the increase, believed to impact young and low earners the most, is “the reasonable and the fair approach”.

Admitting that the Tory manifesto pledge had been scrapped, he said: “No Conservative government ever wants to raise taxes and I will be honest with the House, yes, I accept that this breaks a manifesto commitment, which is not something I do lightly.

“After all the extraordinary actions that have been taken to protect lives and livelihoods over the last 18 months, this is the right, the reasonable and the fair approach.”

Related: BBC’s Nick Robinson threatens to cut interview with evasive Tory minister