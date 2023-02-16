A writer snubbed an offer from Laurence Fox to appear on his GB News show with a stunning take-down.

Matthew Sweet got into a social media spat with the controversial media personality over free speech.

He said: “Lot of these free speech activists go strangely silent when challenged on facts, don’t they? I suspect many need their safe spaces where nobody is vulgar enough to ask them to justify what they say.”

While he hadn’t mentioned Fox in his tweet, it appeared to annoy the actor as he quote-tweeted it and invited Sweet to debate the issue on his show.

“Would you like to come on my show on Friday for an interview?” he asked. “It would be interesting to listen to your thoughts in longer form conversation.”

Sweet replied: “Hi Laurence. Thanks for the offer. I think the editorial standards at GB News are so low that appearing on it is a threat to a person’s reputation. No serious person should go near it. It’s like being asked to debate on the pages of the Sunday Sport or Razzle.”

He added: “If a better and more respected channel asked me to appear with you – Sky or ITV or BBC News, that would be different. But I’d be really surprised if they thought it was worth their time.”

Fox didn’t reply but the tweet went viral with many people praising Sweet for the brutal swipe.

