Oh good, a solution that totally ignores the problem, is it? Tory MP John Redwood has been lambasted for his latest brainwave, after he suggested that British holidaymakers should simply ‘enjoy a break at home’ to avoid the chaotic scenes witnessed in Dover this weekend.

Avoid Brexit delays by holidaying at home – John Redwood

Ignoring the fact that we’ve not had one sunny day above 15C so far this year, recent rainfall has also been relentless. With the upcoming Easter weekend of weather also set to underwhelm, you wouldn’t begrudge any Brit from seeking sunnier climates over the next week or so.

Redwood, who has served as an MP for almost four decades, has refused to address the elephant in the room. Brexit has been roundly blamed for the 12-hour queues reported at the Port of Dover since Friday. However, he reckons there’s a more simplistic solution.

Why not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) April 2, 2023

Top Tory avoids Brexit realities in rant against France

Mr. Redwood continued his diatribe on Sunday, blaming the French for ‘making it difficult’ to pass through each port. He also managed to take a swipe at Channel-crossing migrants on small boats. For some reason, he didn’t acknowledge Brexit as a factor.

“If the French want happy UK visitors they should make it easier to get in through their ports. There is something badly wrong when legal cross Channel travellers face massive delays whilst illegal small boat travellers carry on unimpeded.” | John Redwood

John Redwood ripped to shreds on social media

Technically speaking, doesn’t this make John Redwood a ‘Remainer’? Twitter users have also been queueing up to take a pop at his staycation suggestions, with many quick to point out Britain’s problems with sewage-infested seawaters.

Steve Bray, Dom Joly and Matthew Wright all joined in with the chorus of criticism – and none are too keen to follow this latest Tory directive to ‘stay at home’.

Maybe people don't want to bathe in sewage or get ripped off! https://t.co/lLyiDmxCDj — Steve Bray on Mastodon @[email protected] (@snb19692) April 2, 2023

Why not stay at home and camp in your garden? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) April 2, 2023