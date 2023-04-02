Extra sailings are to run overnight at the Port of Dover to try and clear the backlog which has left passengers stuck in Easter traffic for hours.

A spokesman for the port, which has declared a critical incident, said it was hoping to clear the backlog by lunchtime on Sunday as some travellers said they had been held up for 14 hours.

The port has said the delays were “due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume”.

P&O Ferries updated passengers on the delays on Saturday evening in a tweet stating: “We apologise for the wait times for coaches this weekend.

“We have put on additional sailings overnight to help clear the backlog of traffic. Once coaches reach our check in desks they will be on the next crossing to Calais.”

The firm had also stated that coaches at the Cruise terminal were still facing a wait time of up to 3.5 hours before they can proceed to the Port of Dover.

Brexiteer MP John Redwood took to Twitter to offer an alternative to Brits looking forward to a well-earned break.

He suggested: “Why not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay.”

Needless to say, the reaction has been pretty fierce!

Brexit freedoms now include telling you to holiday in the UK… https://t.co/juYVN0TEi8 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) April 2, 2023

Perhaps because we’ve all been advised to avoid 83 beaches right across the UK dues the raw sewage dumped into the sea? @sascampaigns https://t.co/MWktE7q5af pic.twitter.com/LF35P7aUjT — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 2, 2023

Great idea! Can you give me a list of the beaches you haven’t covered in sewage? https://t.co/eMALneqLYM — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 2, 2023

This now, is the Brexiteer's response to the mess they've made. https://t.co/57T01X6Pmy — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) April 2, 2023

Queues in France – Why not take a holiday in Britain says Tory MP John Redwood. This is why John. Another gift from the Tory party. pic.twitter.com/9dQuMO9ddZ — Harmonica 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@NigelBenar) April 2, 2023

Why not stay at home and camp in your garden? — Dom Joly (@domjoly) April 2, 2023

So, John Redwood admits Brexit took away choice. https://t.co/G1LR6i2RCH — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) April 2, 2023

Why not? It’s a mystery pic.twitter.com/YK0az7nwBM — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) April 2, 2023

