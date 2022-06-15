Yesterday's haul included 2246 counterfeit Wonka Bars; 2838 disposable vapes (both counterfeit and those with excessive nicotine levels, tank sizes above permitted & not authorised by @MHRApress ), 223 Toys with no safety labels, 1393 counterfeit mobile phone covers + much more

Over £100k worth of counterfeit or illegal goods on my table seized yesterday from American Candy Shops on Oxford Street by our hard working @CityWestminster trading standards officers. As I was telling @VanessaOnAir we need landlords to take responsibility about who they let to pic.twitter.com/BahCAYegby

Adam Hug – who credited the Marble Arch mound for his party’s extraordinary win in the local election this year – said over £100,000 of counterfeit illegal goods were seized yesterday by trading standards officers.

The new leader of the Labour-led Westminster council hailed an extraordinary raid on American candy shops operating on Oxford Street.

