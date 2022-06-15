The new leader of the Labour-led Westminster council hailed an extraordinary raid on American candy shops operating on Oxford Street.
Adam Hug – who credited the Marble Arch mound for his party’s extraordinary win in the local election this year – said over £100,000 of counterfeit illegal goods were seized yesterday by trading standards officers.
The haul included 2,246 counterfeit Wonka Bars; 2,838 disposable vapes and 1,393 counterfeit mobile phone covers.
Sadly there were no golden tickets…
Related: Rees-Mogg brags about attendance rate – forgets to mention one thing