Jacob Rees-Mogg continued his back-to-the-office crusade with a humble Twitter brag about his own attendance in parliament.

The Minister of State for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency said a “lefty freedom of information request” showed he attended the Commons on over 100 per cent of sitting days in a year.

He said “office working has much to commend it” after it was revealed he was in on 159 days versus 154 sitting days.

But the Tory MP conveniently forgot to mention that in 2018 he purchased a £5 million townhouse just yards from Parliament, with his wife, Helena, spotted directing removal men shortly after he completed on the property.

An umbrella stand made up of old hardback books was spotted being transported in with a union jack flag hanging out of the side.

One cardboard box was marked ‘hanging garment carrier’ as it was lugged in by removal men.

The luxury property makes Rees-Mogg’s walk to work less than 400 yards, which is a handy commute if you can get it.

He could also jump on the number 87 bus, although he might struggle with the whole “lobster card” concept.

Let’s not forget, in 2018, Jacob spent £5m on a new house just 390 yards from Parliament. It should come as no surprise that he finds “commuting to the office” to be no hardship whatsoever… https://t.co/MMuVvyRc4h — NewsThump (@newsthump) June 14, 2022

Related: ‘Air Farce None!’: ALL asylum seekers removed from Rwanda flight in humiliating blow for the government