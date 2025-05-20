The leaders of the UK, France and Canada have demanded Israel cease its “wholly disproportionate” escalation in Gaza and allow aid into the region.

In a joint statement, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Mark Carney said they would “take further concrete actions” against Israel unless the country changed course in Gaza.

They said: “We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate. We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.”

The leaders also called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on 7 October.

But they added: “We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

The statement continued: “We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.”

On Monday, Israel ended an 11-week blockade on aid entering Gaza on Monday. However, the United Nations’s humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said just five trucks had entered the country and had been unable to reach any communities.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday, Fletcher said 14,000 babies could die in the next 48 hours without aid.

Overnight on Monday, at least 38 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

