Fifteen people were arrested during a policing operation in east Leicester “to deter further disorder” on Sunday night.
A comment made about the trouble by Julia Hartley-Brewer has caused debate online.
It comes after two arrests were made when police said disturbances broke out at an unplanned protest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: “Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city.
“Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities.”
In a video filmed at 9pm on Saturday, Mr Nixon said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city.
“We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.
“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorised.
“Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”
In response to the ongoing disorder, Julia Harley-Brewer tweeted: “Hundreds of young Muslim + Hindu men, wearing masks or balaclavas, are in violent running street battles against each other night after night for 3 weeks. Not in India or Pakistan. Here in Leicester. This must be the “cultural enrichment” we’ve heard so much about.”
