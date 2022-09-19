Fifteen people were arrested during a policing operation in east Leicester “to deter further disorder” on Sunday night.

A comment made about the trouble by Julia Hartley-Brewer has caused debate online.

It comes after two arrests were made when police said disturbances broke out at an unplanned protest on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: “Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city.

“Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities.”

In a video filmed at 9pm on Saturday, Mr Nixon said: “We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city.

“We have got officers there, we are taking control of that situation.

“There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorised.

“Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm.”

Hartley-Brewer

In response to the ongoing disorder, Julia Harley-Brewer tweeted: “Hundreds of young Muslim + Hindu men, wearing masks or balaclavas, are in violent running street battles against each other night after night for 3 weeks. Not in India or Pakistan. Here in Leicester. This must be the “cultural enrichment” we’ve heard so much about.”

Reactions

1.

Some people supported her comments many others were disgusted:

This is really appalling. Not just blatantly racist but intended to incite racism. — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) September 18, 2022

2.

Which bit of it is racist? I'm not remotely ashamed to state facts. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 18, 2022

3.

The sarcastic ‘cultural enrichment’ that you sarcastically alluded to is clearly an attack on ‘immigration’, as you so broadly and blindly see it. Perhaps consider that our country had an empire subjugating a huge part of the world, inc S Asia: we are deeply intertwined with it — Nick Rochford (@NickPRochford) September 18, 2022

4.

You just directly implied that having Muslim and Hindu people in the UK does not enrich the culture of the UK, and if anything damages it.



(I'd say "I hope that helps" but you already know what you said, and you already know what you are, and deep down, you're fine with that.) — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) September 18, 2022

4.

I shouldn't have to justify my existence or cultural contribution in this way, but here we go: I'm a British Asian, theoretical physicist working on foundations of evolutionary theory, & there millions like me making their own contribution enriching the cultural life of the UK. — Bhavin Khatri (@BhavKhatri) September 18, 2022

5.

This bit, Julia: 'This must be the "cultural enrichment" we've heard so much about'. As good an example of a racist dog-whistle as any I've seen for some time. — Richard Hassall #FBPE 🔶🇬🇧 🇺🇦 #FBPPR#RejoinEU (@RHHassall) September 18, 2022

6.

You get paid for your opinions, Julia, and you don’t know the difference between opinion and fact? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) September 19, 2022

7.

The bit where you imply that Hindu and Muslim men (note "men") should be in India and Pakistan, not the UK.



The bit where you imply that these cultures do not "enrich" the UK, through sarcasm.



Deny it all you like now, but it's obvious what you were implying. — Em (@embournemouth) September 18, 2022

8.

Rancid dog whistle racism https://t.co/C2L6y0vAXd — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) September 19, 2022

