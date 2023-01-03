Julia Hartley-Brewer managed to dig herself into an even bigger hole after she tried to defend comments made in relation to Greta Thunberg.

The TalkTV host appeared to defend Andrew Tate on Twitter after he engaged in a social media spat with climate activist Thunberg.

She said she would take Tate’s lifestyle over that of a “half-educated, autistic, doom-mongering eco-cultist”.

Hartley-Brewer deleted the tweet after others took her use of the word “autistic” as an insult, reposting her response to Thunberg with the deeply offensive word taken out.

Julia Hartley-Brewer deleted her tweet in which she used “autistic” as an insult about Greta Thunberg.



Being disabled doesn’t mean you have a bad life, Julia. Having no soul does. pic.twitter.com/0spqOEnBKB — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) December 29, 2022

Tate has since been arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges.

He is one of four accused of being part of an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content.

On her TalkTV show on Tuesday Hartley-Brewer discussed the main topics of the day, such as a week-old tweet she had made about a rape-accused influencer.

Needless to say, it didn’t go too well:

Related: ‘Ask nicely and I’ll save your son’: Vile Andrew Tate tweet resurfaces