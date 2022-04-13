Insulate Britain protesters were praised by a judge as he handed out fines over demonstrations that disrupted the journeys of drivers on the M25.

District Judge Stephen Leake said he was “inspired” by their commitment to greener living in court today.

The protesters blocked traffic at junction 3 of the motorway. Some glued themselves to the tarmac, while another glued himself to a police car.

Nine of the activists admitted charges in relation to the protest either by post or in person at Crawley magistrates court on Tuesday.

Wilful obstruction

Mary Adams, 68, Ian Bates, 63, Karen Matthews, 60, Margurite Doubleday, 67, Bethany Mogie, 39, Xavier Gonzalez-Trimmer, 21, and Lucy Crawford, 52, each pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of free passage of the highway

Biff Whipster, a 54-year-old from Canterbury, admitted criminal damage by leaving a “hard, crusty layer of glue” on the window of a police vehicle during the demonstration.

Bates, Matthews and Whipster were told by Leake, the district judge, that they had “inspired” him after making impassioned speeches about their concerns over the climate while representing themselves in court.

Leake said: “They have inspired me and personally I intend to do what I can to reduce my own impact on the planet, so to that extent your voices are certainly heard,” while adding: “I have heard your voices.”

“Appy the law”

Despite saying their actions were inspiring, Leake added that his role was to “apply the law” and said their actions had caused “significant disruption” to the motorway.

“These are difficult cases for us judges because we have to apply the law and that is what we have sworn our judicial oaths to do.”

The court heard that the action caused disruption to an estimated 18,000 vehicles across the wider area, including an ambulance carrying a patient who “urgently needed to be transported”, according to evidence from National Highways.

Related: XR founder Roger Hallam: ‘I would block an ambulance – here’s why’