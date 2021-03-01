Jonah Hill responded to topless pictures of himself in the Daily Mail in a perfect way as he hit out at body shaming.
The Superbad actor shared the images on Instagram with a heartfelt caption referencing insecurities about his body that he says he struggled with for years.
He said:
“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends.
“Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.
“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”
The post, which prompted an outpouring of support among fans, was also endorsed by celebrities who took inspiration from his words.
Film director Judd Apatow said: “When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt…or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!”
While Justin Timberlake added: “You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!”
Hill wrapped up his post by saying, “Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;).”
You love to see it.
Jonah Hill ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NEfu5DIabO— Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) February 27, 2021
Related: Daily Mail cashes in on more ‘government-sponsored propaganda’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .