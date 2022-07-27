Boris Johnson has denied his meeting with ex-KGB officer Alexander Lebedev after the Salisbury poisoning scandal was pre-arranged or involved discussions about Government business.

It has taken a long time to get to this explanation from Johnson, as you can see from this video shared by MP for Halifax and Shadow Security Minister Holly Lynch.

I asked the Government 7 times if Boris Johnson met with Alexander Lebedev. 4 times at the despatch box, I was fobbed off by;

– Home Secretary

– Security Minister x 2

– Minister for the Cabinet Office pic.twitter.com/z50yFTKks4 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) July 17, 2022

The Prime Minister said officials were aware in advance he was attending an event at the house of the Russian oligarch’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, in Italy.

But Mr Johnson, who was then foreign secretary, added it would “not have been normal practice” for civil servants or security staff to have accompanied him to a “private, social occasion”.

He also noted he took no ministerial papers with him, adding: “As far as I am aware, no Government business was discussed.”

His remarks came in a letter to the Commons Liaison Committee in which he expanded upon his previous admission that he met Alexander Lebedev without officials present in 2018.

Mr Johnson has been under mounting pressure to explain the nature of the meeting, which happened straight after a Nato summit on how to respond to the Kremlin, and whether it was properly disclosed.

The scrutiny also comes amid an investigation by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee over the appointment to the House of Lords of Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of the London Evening Standard and a shareholder in The Independent.

The appointment has been shrouded in controversy after The Sunday Times alleged security services withdrew an assessment that the peerage posed a national security risk after the Prime Minister intervened.

Explanation in his own words

Mr Johnson said: “In April 2018, I attended a social event at the house of Evgeny Lebedev in Italy.

“In the interests of transparency, I declared the overnight stay in the ministerial returns which can be found on gov.uk.

“At this social event, I also met Evgeny Lebedev’s father.

“This was not a formal meeting, nor something that was pre-arranged.

“Officials were aware in advance that I was attending the social event.

“Contrary to some reports, my visit was in line with established security protocols under successive foreign secretaries.

“It would not have been normal practice for civil servants or security staff to have accompanied me to such a private, social occasion.

“I did not take ministerial papers with me.

“If a minister meets an external organisation or individual and finds themselves discussing official business without an official present, for example at a social occasion, any significant content should be passed back to the department after the event.

“That was not necessary in this case.

“As far as I am aware, no Government business was discussed.

“At the time, the Lebedevs’ company owned the Evening Standard and the Independent, and the London Live television company.

“Its ownership of and participation in British newspaper publishing was not disputed.”

Mr Johnson used the rest of his written reply to defend his response to the Salisbury poisonings and to highlight actions taken against Russia.

He added “historic returns” up to 2016 from Labour about their meetings with senior media executives showed “considerable engagement by the shadow cabinet with Evgeny Lebedev and attendance at his social events”.

Reactions

This seems to have opened pandora’s box rather than putting a pin in the scandal:

1.

“As far as I am aware, no Government business was discussed.”



As far as I am aware.



Boris Johnson’s account today of meeting Alexander Lebedev.



Why is he not sure?



He was Foreign Secretary. He met an ex KGB agent during the Skripal crisis.



It was his job to be sure. https://t.co/xCnP6LUmUS — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 26, 2022

2.

Why was @RoryStewartUK, a Minister in the @FCDOGovUK at the same time as Johnson was Foreign Secretary also get invited to Lebedev’s palazzo if the host did not intend (Government) business to be discussed – or ‘kompromised’? And why did he know to refuse the invitation? — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) July 26, 2022

3.

Nothing to see here…. Boris Johnson was at a party! Meeting ex KGB agent Lebedev was not a business meeting! — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 26, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson says meeting with KGB agent Alexander Lebedev was a social event so it was clearly a work event.



Everything he says has the opposite meaning because he’s a lying shitrag. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 26, 2022

5.

6.

When I met former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev at his son's Italian villa, I was so drunk that I don't remember a thing! Fortunately, he took the precaution of videoing everything I got up to, which was very considerate. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) July 26, 2022

7.

Boris Johnson has finally admitted meeting a former KGB agent while Foreign Secretary.



The secret meeting came in the wake of an attack on British soil and after a crucial NATO summit.



But this mealy-mouthed new statement on Lebedev raises more questions than it answers. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/LBVJcvEMDT — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) July 26, 2022

8.

Johnson’s letter to Parliament about his Lebedev meeting in Italy in 2018 lacks any credibility. Do he and his advisors think we’re idiots? We want straight answers to simple questions. With whom did he travel there? What did he discuss with AL? And where is the detailed record? — Christopher Steele (@Chris_D_Steele) July 26, 2022

9.

My fave bit:



“I also met Evgeny Lebedev’s father. This was not a formal meeting, nor something that was pre-arranged.”



Closely followed by:



“Officials were aware in advance…”



How does that work then? — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 27, 2022

10.

It sounds from his letter to the liaison committee that Boris Johnson got so pissed at the weekend party he can't remember what he did and didn't say to KGB spy Alexander Lebedev — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) July 26, 2022

