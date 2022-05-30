Glastonbury festival has announced full details of its lineup, allowing ticketholders to studiously plan their gig-going across the vast site.

After being cancelled due to COVID in both 2020 and 2021, the Worthy Farm festival will make its long-awaited return from June 22-26

New additions to the lineup include AJ Tracey, Jamie T, Ziggy Marley, Kae Tempest, Yungblud, Little Dragon, Pa Salieu, Sea Girls and the Libertines.

Until today, the only timed positions on the lineup were Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headlining the Pyramid stage, with Diana Ross on Sunday teatime.

The full Glastonbury 2022 line-up is here – with set times! https://t.co/hti9m2U4yk pic.twitter.com/2MHgwzsKyO — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 30, 2022

Corbyn’s appearance at 2017 Glastonbury has done the rounds again on social media.

We doubt Boris Johnson or Starmer for that matter, would get a similar reaction…

At #Glastonbury I spoke with thousands of people. Over 4 million have watched my speech online since. We're building a movement #ForTheMany. pic.twitter.com/s10U6yuTO8 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 27, 2017

And then there was Stormzy in 2019.

#Glastonbury crowd chanting “Oh Jeremy Corbyn” with #Stormzy during a legendary set. Murdoch, his war monger mates & rich elites are on notice. Despite their lies, smears & sabotage efforts of Corbyn pic.twitter.com/VGFqZnMp7F #JC4PM #Glastobury2019 #GTTO #mondaythoughts — Jerry Hicks (@JerryHicksUnite) July 1, 2019

