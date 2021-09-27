John Redwood has been widely mocked after he offered up a “parody” solution to the current HGV driver shortage.

Today the government announced it had “no plans at the moment” to use the Army to drive petrol tankers amid continuing shortages at filling stations.

George Eustice said there was not a shortage of fuel and called on motorists to stop “panic-buying” petrol and return to their normal pattern of purchasing.

His comments come amid reports Boris Johnson was considering sending in troops to deliver fuel to petrol stations following days of long queues at the pumps.

Either way, serious questions remain over what the UK can do to ensure the economy doesn’t topple over and, as ever, John Redwood was on hand to offer up his version of a potential solution.

He wrote: “On line companies have attracted lots of extra drivers to do parcel van deliveries. HGV employers need to learn from them how they did it.”

And needless to say, people had a thing or two to say on the matter.

Sometimes I wonder if the character of John Redwood is a truly dedicated man creating one of the longest lasting pieces of performance art ever. pic.twitter.com/YB07Jq9m7S — Paul Regan (@sherbetsaucers) September 27, 2021

I used to be a HGV driver. It's completely different from a small van.

Let's be honest look at the mess SOME (not all) caravan drivers get into.

One mistake with an artic can cause carnage.



Please John, tweet about things you know about….ie nothing — Mike #FBPA #FBPRR (@Pastypower_mk2) September 27, 2021

"We're sorry you weren't in. We've left your 36,000 litres of fuel in a mystery place you won't recognise." pic.twitter.com/iVa3lUcqzG — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) September 27, 2021

Your regular reminder that this is NOT a parody account. These really are the thoughts and views of The Right Honourable Sir John Redwood MP, the member of Member of Parliament for Wokingham and a former shadow Secretary of State for trade and industry. #DaftAsABoxOfFrogs https://t.co/wIpK123ghK — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 27, 2021

John Redwood's other job is as Chief Global Strategist for a City firm that uses his analysis as a basis for managing the investments of its clients https://t.co/zPStve9Q9P — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) September 27, 2021

John Redwood, sharing his wisdom about HGV driver shortage.pic.twitter.com/oMC0LDa0j4 — Dubzky (@dubzkis) September 27, 2021

Why stop there John, if you can ride a scooter why not pilot airplanes, or go straight to nuclear physicist if you can strike a match? — 🥀Cap'n Sir Keith Wetwipe Weathervane 🏍 (@GazSez) September 27, 2021

In the same way that if you can drive one of these you can drive one of those. @johnredwood you are a prize 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1D7RoCAzkR — David O'Connor (@davidjoconnor) September 27, 2021

Can I do a John Redwood tweet?



How about this:



“Governments need to do a better job at governing and people need to do a better job of holding them to account.”



I think I nailed it. — Flims Radar (@FlimsRadar) September 27, 2021

Anyone can drive a van. Try hiring a petrol tanker from Budget Rentals on your car licence and see how you get on. #fuckwit — Her Holiness Pope Mrs Trellis, the 1st (@theonlywayisup) September 27, 2021

