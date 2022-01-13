Cabinet ministers have rallied behind the Prime Minister to publicly shore up Boris Johnson’s support.

Senior Conservatives flooded broadcast studios and social media with praise for the PM following his admission he attended a “bring your own booze” party in No 10 in May 2020 and fears over Tory revolt rose.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Johnson apologised and insisted he thought the event was work-related.

And Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was the first out of the blocks to back her boss, saying an inquiry led by senior official Sue Gray must be allowed to go ahead.

Ms Dorries wrote on Twitter that the “PM was right to personally apologise earlier.

“People are hurt and angry at what happened and he has taken full responsibility for that. The inquiry should now be allowed to its work and establish the full facts of what happened”.

PM was right to personally apologise earlier. People are hurt and angry at what happened and he has taken full responsibility for that. The inquiry should now be allowed to its work and establish the full facts of what happened. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 12, 2022

Responding to her message, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove: “Nadine is right.”

John Redwood

It wasn’t long before John Redwood also waded into the Downing Street drinks fiasco.

He tweeted: “The officials who organised the event in Downing Street stopped the rest of us going to our places of work and told us it was too dangerous to do so. We had to work alone at home. It appears they did not believe that by their personal organisation of their own work lives.”

The officials who organised the event in Downing Street stopped the rest of us going to our places of work and told us it was too dangerous to do so. We had to work alone at home. It appears they did not believe that by their personal organisation of their own work lives. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) January 13, 2022

Reactions

Well this went down like. a lead balloon, like most of his bizarre tweets.

1.

And the PM told us we should break up or report to the Police any illegal gatherings…..why did the PM allow the party to take place in his own garden and not report it? — OutofTweet123 (@Outoftweet123) January 13, 2022

2.

His neighbour Mr Sunak must have been aware of them, too, and not a peep from him … — Marcus J (@Marcus1JJ) January 13, 2022

3.

These officials John, who was their boss? Who hired them? I learnt very early on in my management career that as the boss you are responsible for the behaviour of your staff, you set the tone, the expectations and the example. If you can't do that then you should go. — Alan 💙 (@agf1956) January 13, 2022

4.

We are now on to the blame the civil servants stage, when we all know where the blame lies. — The miserable canary (@the_canary) January 13, 2022

5.

John, just to be very clear, when you say “…officials…in Downing Street…” you are referring to the Prime Minister, right? Remember, managers (PMs) are accountable for actions of those who report to them. — Chris White (@White_ChrisX) January 13, 2022

6.

Officials didn't stop us from going to work; Ministers took the decision and MPs endorsed it. Tweets like this that put all the blame on civil servants will only make the government's problems worse, encouraging more leaks and undermining any sense the government is contrite https://t.co/RDJY4km1qT — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) January 13, 2022

7.

Throwing the ‘officials’ under the bus. https://t.co/VecCQz46ol — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) January 13, 2022

8.

EVERY privately educated Conservative MP's.

*cough, cough Kent College* pic.twitter.com/r5QwQcDaJS — King Cnut's Bondsman (@Advancedlevell) January 13, 2022

9.

Still trying to blame the Civil Service then John? Pretty low taking a pop at the people who are not allowed to fight back because of neutrality.

Advisers advise, ministers decide and the PM decided to attend, bring his wife, and to issue an appalling non-apology. — Wokingham Lib Dems (@wokinghamlibdem) January 13, 2022

10.

I caught my breath then when I thought, for a moment, that John Redwood might actually be critical of the PM's behaviour.



Nope! By "officials" he's referring to civil servants. Scapegoating again. — Rach (@WorldAway_1) January 13, 2022

Related: PMQs – The one where the PM brought his own bottle – and immediately lost it