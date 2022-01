Joni Mitchell says she is standing “in solidarity” with Neil Young by removing her music from Spotify following controversy over the spread of coronavirus misinformation.

However James Blunt has also waded into the debate, more of that later.

The Grammy award-winning singer Mitchell said the streaming giant was allowing “irresponsible people” to spread lies that were “costing people their lives”.

Mitchell also shared an open letter signed by a coalition of medical professionals calling on Spotify to take action against “mass-misinformation events” occurring on its platform.

The news comes shortly after Young removed his own catalogue from Spotify, reportedly due to its hosting of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast – which has been known to air vaccine-sceptical views.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell said in a statement on her official website.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.

“I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

The open letter made reference to a specific episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, released on December 31 2021 in which “baseless conspiracy theories” were promoted.

“By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals,” the letter said.

“This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform.

“We, the undersigned doctors, nurses, scientists, and educators thus call on Spotify to immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

Following Young’s reported concerns Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

It acquired The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).

Stand-up comedian Rogan, 54, has previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated.

Where is James Blunt when you need him?

Well never fear he appeared, as he does, on Twitter, with another great quip.

Light-heartedly commenting on the Spotify controversy, Blunt’s tweet, posted on Saturday (29 January). read: “If @Spotify doesn’t immediately remove @JoeRogan, I will release new music onto the platform.”

If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) January 29, 2022

