Jimmy Kimmel will deliver Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message this year, when he will say it has been a “really great year for fascism.”

The US TV personality was briefly taken off air back in September following comments he made on his late night talk show about Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

His suspension sparked controversy over freedom of speech in the US. Donald Trump is a vocal critic of Kimmel and its widely accepted that ABC suspended Kimmel largely as a result of political pressure from the president.

Kimmel returned to air a week later, where he delivered an emotional monologue, apologising for his comments being misconstrued and hitting out at Trump.

Now, Channel 4 have confirmed he will deliver their annual Alternative Christmas Message, following in the footsteps of the likes of Danny Dyer, Stephen Fry and Jamie Oliver.

In the address, which will air on Christmas Day at 17:45, two hours after the King’s Speech is broadcast, Kimmel will say: “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year.”

Channel 4 said the message “comes at the end of a year when US politics has featured heavily in news and current affairs programming”.

They added that Kimmel will “reflect on the past few months in a deeply personal and characteristically jovial address”, following his “return to air and his much-publicised criticism of the US administration”.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Donald Trump’s return to the White House and wide ranging impact on the world has been the story of 2025 and it would be hard to think of a better person to address it than Jimmy Kimmel, who has found himself on the frontline of America’s battle over free speech.”