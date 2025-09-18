Jimmy Kimmel has been taken off air ‘indefinitely” after comments the late-night TV show host made about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk following his death.

Charlie Kirk died on 10 September after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Now, ABC have pulled late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel after comments he made about the shooting of Kirk.

A spokesperson for the network owned by Disney said that “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

READ NEXT: Trump says he’s ‘not familiar’ with assassinated Minnesota Democrat

This comes after Kimmel said earlier this week on one of his shows that the “Maga gang” was trying to score political points off the assassination of Kirk.

He said on Monday: “The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel then played a clip of Trump speaking to reporters who ask him how he is feeling after Kirk’s death. Trump immediately starts rambling on about construction of a new ballroom at the White House, seemingly non-plussed by his ‘friend’s’ death.

Kimmel said: “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Not a big fan of Jimmy Kimmel, but if you think his show should be canceled for this, you’re a hack and a total fraud who should never pretend to care about free speech pic.twitter.com/FSiktbva6y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

On the day of Kirk’s death, Kimmel took to Instagram to condemn the attack and send “love” to Kirk’s family.

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, an ABC affiliate, said it “strongly objects” to Kimmel’s comments.

Friday’s scheduled episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live will now be replaced by a Charlie Kirk tribute on some ABC stations.

Media conglomerate Sinclair said it would be airing the tribute on its ABC affiliate stations, and has offered the special to all other ABC stations in the US.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will be replaced Friday by a Charlie Kirk tribute special on Sinclair's ABC affiliate stations.



The company is demanding Kimmel apologize to Kirk’s family and send “a meaningful personal donation” to them and Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded… pic.twitter.com/i2OoHQVchG — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2025

Reacting to the announcement, Donald Trump congratulated ABC and said it was “great news for America.”