The home secretary has vowed to fight migrants who say they are modern slaves amid a third failure for the government’s “cruel Rwanda-style” scheme in just days.

Shabana Mahmood has ramped up “dangerous” rhetoric after a return deal with France descended into chaos today with another flight to Paris left Heathrow with no migrants on board following an eleventh-hour slavery claims halted removals.

She will now review the Modern Slavery Act as a 25-year-old Eritrean man had his deportation temporarily blocked by the High Court to give him time to provide evidence he was a modern slave.

Mahmood said she will do “whatever it takes to fight vexatious” applications.

She said: “Last minute attempts to frustrate a removal are intolerable, and I will fight them at every step.

“Migrants suddenly deciding that they are a modern slave on the eve of their removal, having never made such a claim before, make a mockery of our laws and this country’s generosity.

“I will fight to end vexatious, last-minute claims.

“I will robustly defend the British public’s priorities in any court. And I will do whatever it takes to secure our border.”

However, charities and campaigners have warned against any changes to the Modern Slavery Act, which would risk dismal of vulnerable people. Some have linked the new “one in, one out” scheme with the Rwanda policy, which experts say undermines the UK’s obligations to protect refugees.

Home Office sources told the Telegraph that they will appeal against a decision that gives an Eritrean man 14 days to challenge a government ruling that they are not a victim of modern slavery.

A source said: “The Home Office will appeal [against the High Court ruling], so that decision-making concludes rapidly and the migrant is able to be removed as soon as possible.

“The Home Secretary is urgently reviewing the Modern Slavery Act to assess where it is currently open to misuse. This is on top of an existing call for evidence looking at reforms to the Modern Slavery system.”