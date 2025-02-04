Jesse Eisenberg has said he doesn’t want to think of himself as “someone associated with” Mark Zuckerberg.

The actor famously played the Facebook founder in the 2010 film The Social Network, which portrays how Zuckerberg founded the social media giant.

However, Eisenberg has revealed he is pretty keen to disassociate himself from the billionaire because of the “problematic” things he is doing.

Specifically, the 41-year-old mentioned Zuckerberg’s decision to remove independent fact-checkers from Meta.

Eisenberg told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I haven’t been following his life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that. “It’s not like I played a great golfer or something, and now people think I’m a great golfer.

“It’s like this guy is… doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking.

“[There are] safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in the world more threatened.”

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg announced Facebook and Instagram would instead be using ‘community notes’ allowing users to themselves comment on the accuracy of a story.

This is a similar system to that used on X, with Zuckerberg saying third-party moderators were “too politically biased” and it was “time to get back to our roots around free expression”.

It’s widely thought the move was a response to Donald Trump winning the presidency in the US, as part of Zuckerberg repairing his relationship with the Republican.

“These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed and what are they doing with it?” Eisenberg said.

“Oh, they’re doing it to curry favour with somebody who’s preaching hate.

“That’s what I think… not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year.”

