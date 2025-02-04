A French TV news report has highlighted just how much of a sh**show British water has become.

As sewage is regularly dumped into the Channel, it’s not surprising the French are starting to take note of our water scandal.

In a piece titled ‘The scandal that poisons the English rivers,” France 2 program Journal de 20 Heures travelled to the UK to look at the problem of water pollution in British rivers and seas. They highlighted how waste water is being dumped into the Channel and North Sea, meaning the sorry state of our water is truly turning into an international s**tshow.

The segment highlighted the privatisation of water companies under the Thatcher government and the fact water companies no longer have to adhere to European water safety regulations post-Brexit as the main reasons for the scandal.

The broadcast also pointed out how England is the only country in the world to have privatised its entire water system, and how the desire for shareholder profits is inherently at odds with providing the best service for consumers.

Reacting to the video on X, environmental campaigner and singer Feargal Sharkey wrote: “Appears the French aren;t happy with our sh*t washing up on their beaches.”

Appears the French aren't happy with our sh*t washing up on their beaches.



"In the United Kingdom, this scandal that poisons the rivers. Privatised since Thatcher and the victim of under-investment, the sewer network is overflowing and waste water is flowing into the Channel and… https://t.co/CVgbL81GSp — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) February 4, 2025

The disastrous situation was not lost on a number of French people as well, with one commenting under the video: “Brexit has relaxed controls. And water was privatised, companies are not held by the public service but by shareholder dividends, so they do it cheaper.”

Another said: “The worst part is that they probably have to pay taxes to the water distribution companies for the treatment of waste water….”

Others labelled it an “embarrassing” situation, whilst someone else wrote: “We always criticise at home but it’s not better elsewhere.”

Related: GB News delete article about plummeting Brexit support from website