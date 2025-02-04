Russ Cook, a.k.a. Hardest Geezer, has announced his next mind-boggling endurance challenge.

Last year, the 27-year-old from Sussex made headlines across the globe when he managed to run the length of Africa over the course of 352 days.

Now, Cook has his sights set on another incredible feat – running the length of New Zealand.

The runner will run the 1,864 mile (3,000km) Te Araroa Trail in March, a journey which will see him take on 60 ultramarathons.

Along with the distance, Cook will have to deal with a huge variety of environments, navigating mountains, forests and coastlines, the BBC reports.

He said: “After a big challenge, it took some time for the body to get back to reality. But I’m feeling fresh and ready for the next one.

“Luckily a lovely British diet of sausage rolls and roast dinner really sorted me out.

“I put some timber back on and now we’re ready to go again.

“It’s going to be a spicy one.”

Cook added that he had always wanted to go to New Zealand, which he labelled the “adventure capital of the world.”

“It’s going to be an absolute brutal one on the legs, like I’ve never done before,” he said.

Whilst the distance isn’t quite the same as the more than 10,000 miles Cook ran across Africa, there is a new challenge on this endurance feat – the elevation.

Cook will experience 300,000-foot (7,620m) elevation over the course of his New Zealand trip, which he expects to be the most challenging part.

He is set to begin the challenge in March, and it is expected to take him about 10 weeks to complete.

