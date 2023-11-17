Jamie Webster led a pulsation rendition of “f**k the Tories” at the Camden Roundhouse, telling fans to join in for the nurses, the jobless and the people living under siege.

The Liverpudlian musician was in north London for the fifth date of his UK tour, which includes dates in Glasgow, Sheffield and Manchester.

Speaking passionately ahead of the chant, which has become a focal part of his set, Webster spoke of the serious message behind it, saying:

“Say f**k the Tories because you want fair pay for your f**king mates.

“Say f**k the Tories because you want fair wages for the nurses.

“Say f**k the Tories for the jobless, for the everyday lad.

“Say f**k the Tories because you’re sick to death of people getting bombed out of their houses every f**king day of their lives.

“Say f**k the Tories if you really want the world to f**king change for the better.”

Watch the clip in full below:

