James O’Brien was moved to tears as he reported on the Israeli air strike on a hospital in Gaza.

The LBC presenter was visibly moved as he shared details of a strike on the al-Aqsa Hospital compound in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, in the early hours of Monday.

Makeshift shelters housing displaced people were set on fire as a result of the attack, which killed at least four people and injured dozens, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The UN’s humanitarian affairs agency said in a statement that “people burned to death” and “atrocities must end”, while a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council called the footage “disturbing”.

“The images and video of what appear to be displaced civilians burning alive following an Israeli air strike are deeply disturbing and we have made our concerns clear to the Israeli government,” the spokesperson told the BBC’s partner CBS.

“Israel has a responsibility to do more to avoid civilian casualties — and what happened here is horrifying, even if Hamas was operating near the hospital in an attempt to use civilians as human shields.”

Watch O’Brien’s report below:

James O Brien moved to tears: pic.twitter.com/OkfEaakjLy — PalMedia (@PalBint) October 16, 2024

