BBC Newsnight’s coverage of the biggest non-story of the century has been described as “incredibly cringe” by political commentators.

Revelations that Sir Keir Starmer met with US popstar Taylor Swift at Wembley has provoked outrage among members of the press who have clearly forgotten that it wasn’t long since a prime minister engaged in private meetings with former officers of the KGB.

The Labour PM had a 10-minute meeting with Swift and her mother, Andrea, backstage at Wembley on 20th August, with the conversation covering the Southport murders, which took place at a Swift-themed holiday club.

There was no discussion of NHS contracts or life peerages.

Despite the relatively tame nature of the story, BBC Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt decided to dedicate a segment of last night’s show to it in a move that has got people questioning their news nouse.

Watch the clip in full below:

Just so deeply embarrassing for everyone involved. https://t.co/FaTIzc7v5I — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 16, 2024

This is incredibly cringe.@BBCNewsnight & @BBCNews don’t even know what news is anymore.



It has now become a public disservice. No wonder people are flocking to alternative media & social media for actual analysis of things that matter in this increasingly precarious world. https://t.co/VArY46ctf3 — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) October 16, 2024

